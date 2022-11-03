For an incredible 36 years, Margaret Peacock has been organising a Christmas dinner event for people in the Coleraine area who would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone.

Margaret and her helpers work tirelessly to provide a tasty Christmas dinner for her guests as well as entertainment, bingo, a raffle and a gift from Santa.

Margaret is now asking for people to spread the word about the Christmas Day event.

The wonderful Margaret Peacock is organising her Christmas dinner again this year

“Plans are already in place for our Christmas Day Special at Rathain Fold in Coleraine which starts at 12.30pm,” said Margaret, who also works tirelessly for those with fibromyalgia.

“We are asking anyone who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day to get in touch with me,” said Margaret.

“Please, please share this message and don’t let anyone sit on their own on Christmas Day in our area.

“Come along, have a lovely traditional four course Christmas dinner, bingo, entertainment, raffle and a gift from Santa - at no cost to you.”

Anyone who will be alone on Christmas Day and would like to attend the event is asked to contact Margaret Peacock on 07901571560.

“Thank you all and I’m wishing everyone a healthy, happy Christmas, however you choose to spend it,” concluded Margaret. "Please don’t sit alone on Christmas Day, just give me a ring.”