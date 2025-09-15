Maghera Heritage Centre reopens its doors again on Friday (September 19) from 10 – 4pm, with a view to increasing opening hours very soon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new management warmly invite the community to call in at any time. Centre volunteer, Briege, will be on hand on Friday mornings with newspapers, tea/coffee and homemade scones.

When the doors are open the kettle will always be on! The Centre aims to provide a welcoming space where the community can call in any time, have a chat, read, play board games and above all make friends and connections. There will be no charge for tea/coffee, etc – a small donation would be appreciated (but only if you can afford it) to help us keep the doors open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a Friday afternoon from 2-4pm our crafty volunteers Claire and Lynette will run the Craft Club. This will be a great place for everyone to meet, chat and be creative. The Craft Club will be a Knit & Natter style group most weeks, where you bring your own project.

Maghera Heritage Centre reopens again this Friday | Google

On selected weeks the Centre crafty volunteers will provide and guide you on a small craft project. Tea & Coffee included. Admission by donation – minimum £1 please to help cover costs.

Claire will also have her Crafty Mammy shop at the centre every Friday afternoon, 2-4pm or by appointment on other afternoons. An extensive selection of fabric, wool, haberdashery and much more will be available. The Centre is delighted that residents, especially those who are unable to drive to other towns or shop online will now have access to craft supplies here at the centre.

Visit @craftymammyclaire on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming up – Wednesday 24 th September - Talk on Dementia by Lisa Hendley from Azheimer’s Society at 7:30pm. Friday 26 th September – Quiz night in Walshes Hotel at 8:30pm – fundraising night for The Philadelphia Project. Thursday 2 nd October – Suicide Prevention & Emotional Health Awareness Programme by Fresh Minds Education, 6-9:30pm. Tuesday 14 th October – Woman’s Health Talk by Bernie Kelly at 7pm. Thursday 30th October – Halloween Event. Please follow us on Facebook @magheraheritage&culturecentre or Instagram @magheraheritagecentre for full details.