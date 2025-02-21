Double blow for walkers with Islandmagee and Whitehead cliff path closures

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2025, 09:08 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 09:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s showpiece tourist attraction The Gobbins has been shut after a rockfall.

And in a double blow for walkers, the local authority says Blackhead Path in neighbouring Whitehead is also to close for essential work.

In a statement on Thursday (February 20), the council advised: “The Gobbins will remain closed to visitors following recent rockfall. We have a team working to reopen the attraction as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will provide further information regarding the reopening of the Gobbins when available.”

The Gobbins has been closed due to rockfall. Photo: National WorldThe Gobbins has been closed due to rockfall. Photo: National World
The Gobbins has been closed due to rockfall. Photo: National World

Originally the brainchild of visionary engineer Berkeley Deane Wise, the path first opened in 1902 with the “reimagined” attraction unveiled in 2015 at a cost of £12.5m.

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

The three kilometre path features 15 bridges and a 5.4 tonne tubular bridge as well as a 22-metre tunnel with a section that runs below sea level with viewing platforms providing panoramic views.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is also aiming to further develop The Gobbins through the Belfast Region City Deal in a project which is set to total almost £13.6m.

Meanwhile, Blackhead Path will be closed for essential safety works from Monday, February 24.

Council explained: “It is estimated that the path will be closed for four weeks to improve the safety of the pathway for users.

"We ask the public to consider alternative walking routes during this period.”

Related topics:IslandmageeBelfast Region City Deal
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice