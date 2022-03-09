Armoy WI go back to those dance hall days

Armoy WI gathered together for their March meeting, welcomed by President Katy McCurdy.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 6:21 am

She handed the floor over to Mr Bernard Frayne who gave a very informative and fun talk on dancing in the Quay Road Hall.

It was an intriguing throw back to the ‘Showband Days’ and brought back happy memories for lots of the ladies. Nancy Orr, a knowledgeable Showband enthusiast herself, proposed a vote of thanks to Bernard.

Afterwards supper, members moved to the business part of the evening.

Members of Armoy WI are looking forward to their next meeting in April and a talk from ‘Incredible Edibles’.

