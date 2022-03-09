Armoy WI go back to those dance hall days

She handed the floor over to Mr Bernard Frayne who gave a very informative and fun talk on dancing in the Quay Road Hall.

It was an intriguing throw back to the ‘Showband Days’ and brought back happy memories for lots of the ladies. Nancy Orr, a knowledgeable Showband enthusiast herself, proposed a vote of thanks to Bernard.

Afterwards supper, members moved to the business part of the evening.