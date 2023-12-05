What was your favourite Christmas present as a child? Was it a toy car, roller skates, a bicycle or much-loved teddy bear?

While iphones, PlayStations and e-scooters may be the sought-after gifts of today, most of us will remember the joy we got from a special toy from our childhood – perhaps a Scalextric track, some Fuzzy Felt, or the boardgame Operation.

Magical memories of our favourite Christmas toys are featured in a new exhibition in Ballymoney Museum called ‘Treasured Toys’.

The Mayor has officially opened the fantastic new toy exhibition, a selection of treasured toys from years gone by. The ‘Treasured Toys – Every Toy Holds a Memory’ exhibition includes vintage items from the museum’s own collections, as well as toys from W & J Walker. Some of the items featured include a 1940’s board games, 1960’s doll’s pram and wooden dolls house.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan alongside Kathleen Walker, Lynda Bartlett and Museum Officer Jamie Austin with several of the toys from days gone by which are featured within the exhibition.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I am delighted to launch this exhibition, it is a lovely reminder of childhood Christmas. The vintage toys featured within the exhibition are memorable for not only myself, but for the parents and children of the Borough. It really is a fantastic exhibition and certainly worth a visit.”

There is plenty to do when visiting the exhibition, with vintage toys to see and play with as well as a chance to share your Treasured Toy memories. Little ones can follow the elf footprints to the new kids area where they can play, dress up, read books, colour in and enter a draw your favourite toy competition for a chance to win a W & J Walker voucher.

To coincide with this exhibition the museum will also be holding ‘The Treasured Toys Christmas Special’ event which gives children the chance to join the Museum Elves for Santa Letter writing and a Christmas craft workshop within the Treasured Toys exhibition.

