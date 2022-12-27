Crowds descended on Down Royal for the traditional Boxing Day races.
Check out the style as race-goers braved the elements to enjoy the atmosphere with family and friends.
1. Grand day out
Eamon Lynch and friends pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. Dressed to impress
Colleen Ballantine and Emma Doyle pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
3. Getting ahead with a hat!
Deborah NcCartney, Viola McCartney and Kaya Rybak enjoying the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. Putting on the style
Racegoers pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye