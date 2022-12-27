Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Deimena Klevaite, Gabija Baguckyte and Orchid McNulty looking stylish at Down Royal Racecourse.

Down Royal Boxing Day races in pictures

Crowds descended on Down Royal for the traditional Boxing Day races.

By Valerie Martin
14 minutes ago

Check out the style as race-goers braved the elements to enjoy the atmosphere with family and friends.

1. Grand day out

Eamon Lynch and friends pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales

2. Dressed to impress

Colleen Ballantine and Emma Doyle pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales

3. Getting ahead with a hat!

Deborah NcCartney, Viola McCartney and Kaya Rybak enjoying the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales

4. Putting on the style

Racegoers pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4