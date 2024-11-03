The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the bottlegreen Best Dressed competition, where Lisa Walsh from Co. Meath claimed the prestigious title.

Lisa’s stunning ensemble, hired from Envious Style in Co. Meath, paired beautifully with her sophisticated headpiece and bag by Fiona Rafter.

Day two of the festival was a showcase of high fashion, as contestants graced the scene in glamorous frocks and fascinators, each vying for the spotlight.

Fashion enthusiasts from all over Ireland showcased their autumn style for the judging panel made up of Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney, Courtney Cameron, national account manager at bottlegreen Drinks, and Hannah Johns, Miss Northern Ireland 2024, alongside her twin sister Megan Johns.

This year’s style stakes were exceptionally high, prompting the judges to introduce an exclusive bottlegreen Style Award. This honour went to Charlotte Elliott from Ballymoney, whose chic outfit and gloves were from H&M, complemented by a striking hat from Fee McToal.

As this year’s winner, Lisa has been awarded an extraordinary ‘Shop, Stay and Spa’ weekend experience, sponsored by bottlegreen.

“I’m over the moon and completely taken aback to be named this year’s Best Dressed Lady. Fashion and beauty have always been my passion, and being chosen as the winner from such a stylish group of women is an incredible honour,” she said.

