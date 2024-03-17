Dressed in suitable shades for the St Patrick's Day races at Down Royal.Dressed in suitable shades for the St Patrick's Day races at Down Royal.
Down Royal: St Patrick's Day racegoers put on the style

There was plenty of style to catch the eye at Down Royal racecourse for the Bluegrass St Patrick’s Day races.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Mar 2024, 19:36 GMT

Green was, of course, the colour of the day but there was no shortage of stylish outfits in a variety of other shades to make it a memorable day out.

Bride-to-be Bronagh Crampton (white dress) with her bridesmaids, from left: Nicole Kelly, Jordan Cooney and Ursula Crampton enjoying the day at Down Royal.

Bride to be Bronagh Crampton (white dress) with her bridesmaids and family enjoying the day at Down Royal.

Ellie McClean and Hope McFadden enjoying the day.

Taylor Woods, Kyler Davis, Sophie Abbot, Lauren Chambers and Matt McConnell dressed to impress at Down Royal.

