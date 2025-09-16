A man has died following a serious road traffic collision in Co Down.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened on the Ballydugan Road in Downpatrick on Monday afternoon.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said a report was received at approximately 2pm on Monday, September 15 of a collision involving a silver VW Bora and grey Toyota Avensis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the VW Bora, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The PSNI has confirmed a man has sadly died following a serious road traffic collision in Downpatrick. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The passenger of the same vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, was seriously injured, and remains in hospital at this time.

"Two women who were travelling in the Toyota Avensis also required hospital treatment.

"The road which was closed for a time in order to facilitate emergency services, has now fully reopened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp Adair said an investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.

"The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/