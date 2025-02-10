Dozens of firefighters were tasked to a major blaze at commercial premises in Portadown which led to road diversions.

Firefighters were tasked to the blaze at premises at Annagh Hill, Portadown on Sunday morning (February 9) at 11:56am.

A number of fire appliances attended the blaze at commercial premises in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

The huge blaze forced PSNI officers to attend and divert traffic due to the intense smoke in the Tandragee Road area.

Six fire appliances plus a Command Support Unit from across the southern region were tasked to deal with the fire.

It is understood firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used two hose reels and two jets to help extinguish the blaze.

One Aerial Appliance and one Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station plus two Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station, one Appliance from Armagh Fire Station, one Appliance from Lisburn Fire Station and a Command Support Unit attended the incident.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a commercial premises on Annagh Hill, Portadown. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 2 hose reels and 2 jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 5:20pm.”

A PSNI spokesperson said this morning it was not treating the blaze as suspicious adding: “Police attended the scene of a fire in the Annagh Hill area of Portadown on Sunday 9th February. Officers attended in a traffic management capacity only and all roads have since re-opened.”

Yesterday a PSNI spokesperson said: “Due to thick smoke from a fire at a nearby industrial unit, road users on the Tandragee Road in Portadown are being asked to take extra care when using the road or to seek alternative routes for their journey.”