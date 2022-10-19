The Church’s 500-plus congregations across Ireland are divided into 19 regional presbyteries and 22 of them make up the Presbytery of Dromore, which Dr Kirkpatrick visited.

The Presbytery covers the north eastern corner of County Down, extending along the Lagan Valley from Lisburn, then westwards towards Moira and the south eastern shore of Lough Neagh, reaching beyond Hillsborough and on towards the Dromara Hills, then eastwards to Anahilt.

It was a busy week of over 20 engagements for the Moderator and his wife Joan that saw Dr Kirkpatrick preach in a number of local churches, commencing in Ballinderry Presbyterian Church and Maze Presbyterian in the morning, followed by Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church in Dromore in the evening. The Presbytery tour concluded on Sunday, 9 October, when he preached in Hillsborough Presbyterian in the morning and Legacurry Presbyterian in the evening.

This visit to the Presbytery of Dromore was the first to be undertaken by a Moderator in seven years, with a number of opportunities to meet with and encourage ministers and their spouses from across the Presbytery.

There was also a strong civic and community element to each tour and the visit to Dromore Presbytery was no exception as Dr Kirkpatrick had an opportunity to listen to and talk with Sixth Formers at Wallace High School and spend time with members of the school’s Scripture Union. He also took assembly and met students and teachers at Dromore High School and Pond Park Primary School in Lisburn.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Dr Kirkpatrick said: “While this will all be very new to me, I am very much looking forward to my first Presbytery tour.”

Ballinderry Presbyterian Church Dr and Mrs Kirkpatrick with Very Rev Dr William Henry, the minister in charge of Ballinderry Presbyterian after the Moderator preached at the morning service

Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church, Dromore Dr and Mrs Kirkpatrick enjoying the hospitality of Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church after the congregation's Praise and Prayer Night

Dromore High Yr8 Assembly Dr Kirkpatrick speaking Dromore High Yr8 Assembly

Six Formers at Wallace High Dr Kirkpatrick with Six Formers at Wallace High