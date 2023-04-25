Portadown GP Dr Ronald Withers, who died in January, was a well known and highly respected man who had served the community in Portadown for 30 years.

Apart from a period of university education and medical training, he lived at Ballylisk for his entire life.

He attended Mullavilly Primary School and Portadown College and undertook his medical education at Queen’s University, Belfast followed by the necessary practical training at Belfast City Hospital, Newtownards Hospital and Purdysburn Mental Hospital before returning to serve in the Riverside Practice in Portadown.

Dr Ronald Withers, from Tandragee, who was a highly respected GP in the Riverside Practice, Portadown, Co Armagh, died in January this year.

He was the son of Sam and Lettie Withers and had an elder brother Brian but unfortunately his father died suddenly when Ronnie was only 12 years old.

Whilst at Queen’s University he met and married Joan Thompson from Newtownards and they have four sons and ten grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud and family life was the mainstay of his life.

He was a dedicated doctor taking a particular interest in those living in difficult circumstances and always kept in touch with the latest developments and treatments which could help his patients. Indeed he was very knowledgeable about a wide range of subjects.

Outside of work and family life his main interest was in sport and he played cricket for Laurelvale, rugby for Portadown and at Queen’s University, and he was a member of Portadown Golf Club where he played until illness brought his sporting life to a close.

Ronnie was a kind and generous man and bore his long illness as he lived his life, quietly and graciously.

Dr Withers died peacefully on January 1, 2023 at his home on the Portadown Road, Tandragee.

He was the devoted husband of Joan, treasured father of Jonathan, Benjamin, Daniel and Adam, father-in-law of Laura, Jane, Tanya and Rosalie also a much loved Papa Ron to Annie, Martha, Leo, Oliver, Anna, James, Thomas, Amelia, Elizabeth and Charlotte.

A private service was held for Dr Ronnie at Thomas Street Methodist Church with a private committal following.

The family requested Family flowers only, with donations for the benefit of Marie Curie via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Marie Curie c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.