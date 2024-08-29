Drains Bay: council advises against bathing at popular location until re-testing results are available

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Aug 2024, 18:13 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 18:18 BST
Bathers have been warned to stay out the water at Drain’s Bay, near Larne, until latest test results are available.

In a social media post on Thursday (August 29), Mid and East Antrim Borough Council stated: “Temporary advice against bathing notice issued at Drain's Bay on 28 August 2024 due to a high E.coli count from water sampling results.

"Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) officials are re-testing the bay again today and we hope for the results tomorrow (Friday).”

The beach at Drains Bay. Photo: Phillip ByrneThe beach at Drains Bay. Photo: Phillip Byrne
The beach at Drains Bay. Photo: Phillip Byrne

DAERA is responsible for monitoring and making sure that coastal waters are of high enough quality to bathe in during the season which continues until September 15.

At the weekend an updated warning was issued by council for swimmers to exercise good hygiene and not to swallow sea water at nearby Ballygally. It followed a call on Saturday (August 24) for people to stay out of the water until test samples returned to an acceptable level.

