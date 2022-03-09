Drama festival to be staged in Newtownabbey

Theatre at The Mill.

This annual festival presents some of the best full length plays from amateur dramatic groups across Northern Ireland and beyond.

This year’s line-up includes; Monday 14 - Holywood Players present Absent Friends by Alan Acykbourn, Tuesday 15 - Bart Players present The Cemetery Club by Ivan Menchell, Wednesday 16 - Newpoint Players present Mary K by Sean Treanor, Thursday 17 - Rosemary Drama Group present Tartuffe by Ranjit Bolt and Friday 18 - Theatre 3 Newtownabbey present The Anastasia File by Royce Ryton.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “Newtownabbey Drama Festival has been serving our community from 1982 offering the best of amateur theatre.

“I am pleased to see the return of this event and I would encourage you to support these groups and enjoy a great evening of theatre.”

For a synopsis for all plays, or to purchase tickets (£9/£8 concession), go to theatreatthemill.com