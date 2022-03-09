Drama festival to be staged in Newtownabbey

This annual festival presents some of the best full length plays from amateur dramatic groups across Northern Ireland and beyond.
This year’s line-up includes; Monday 14 - Holywood Players present Absent Friends by Alan Acykbourn, Tuesday 15 - Bart Players present The Cemetery Club by Ivan Menchell, Wednesday 16 - Newpoint Players present Mary K by Sean Treanor, Thursday 17 - Rosemary Drama Group present Tartuffe by Ranjit Bolt and Friday 18 - Theatre 3 Newtownabbey present The Anastasia File by Royce Ryton.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “Newtownabbey Drama Festival has been serving our community from 1982 offering the best of amateur theatre.
“I am pleased to see the return of this event and I would encourage you to support these groups and enjoy a great evening of theatre.”
For a synopsis for all plays, or to purchase tickets (£9/£8 concession), go to theatreatthemill.com
