Dramatic time in store for Larne as Drama Circle returning to the stage

Meetings take place on Thursdays from September to the end of February and anyone interested can join at any time. Whether you’d like to be involved in one of their two annual productions or just want to enjoy the camaraderie of weekly get-togethers with a group of people who share an interest in theatre, you are very welcome. On stage, backstage, or front of house – there’s something for everyone For more information, or to message directly, visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LarneDramaCircle