Dramatic time in store for Larne as Drama Circle returning to the stage
After two years of closure, Larne Drama Circle is delighted to be opening its doors again to members old and new for a season of Thursday night meetings.
Part of the community for over 70 years, Larne Drama Circle is looking forward to once again bringing entertaining theatre to the public with a
production planned for November.
Opening night will be Thursday, September 8, in the Auditorium upstairs at Larne Museum and Arts Centre. Doors will be open from 7pm for a
7.30pm start.
Meetings take place on Thursdays from September to the end of February and anyone interested can join at any time. Whether you’d like to be involved in one of their two annual productions or just want to enjoy the camaraderie of weekly get-togethers with a group of people who share an interest in theatre, you are very welcome. On stage, backstage, or front of house – there’s something for everyone For more information, or to message directly, visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LarneDramaCircle