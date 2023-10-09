Draperstown churches holding harvest thanksgiving services
Two Church of Ireland churches in the Draperstown area are holding their harvest thanksgiving services.
On Sunday, October 15, at 3pm St Anne's Church, Sixtowns, will hold their annual thanksgiving for harvest. Set in the beautiful Glenelley valley this is a traditional harvest celebration which is open to all.
On Sunday, October 22 at 7pm St Columba's Church, Draperstown is having a harvest praise service with an apple tart supper, featuring the Seven Towers Choir.