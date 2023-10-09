Register
Draperstown churches holding harvest thanksgiving services

Two Church of Ireland churches in the Draperstown area are holding their harvest thanksgiving services.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:15 BST
On Sunday, October 15, at 3pm St Anne's Church, Sixtowns, will hold their annual thanksgiving for harvest. Set in the beautiful Glenelley valley this is a traditional harvest celebration which is open to all.

On Sunday, October 22 at 7pm St Columba's Church, Draperstown is having a harvest praise service with an apple tart supper, featuring the Seven Towers Choir.