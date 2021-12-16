Draperstown community turns out to support family fun day

Little Gracie-Mae Corrigan Bradley had only recently celebrated her 8th birthday when she was struck down by sepsis in February 2020.

Gracie-Mae was described by her mum as ‘the life and soul of the party’. It therefore seemed fitting that friends and family organised a huge fun day to celebrate her short life, while raising funds for those that supported the family.

The event held at Ballinascreen GAA Club in September was a wonderful occasion for families and had great support from local businesses helping to draw in the crowds.

The grand total raised was an unbelievable £14,445.85! Due to the unexpectedly high amount of money raised, the committee was able to share the funds among a number of worthy causes that were meaningful to the Corrigan Bradley family.

Gracie-Mae underwent heart surgery in Birmingham Children’s Hospital and the family recently made an emotional return trip to Ward 12 to thank the staff there and provide some well-deserved and much appreciated treats and toys for the nurses and young inpatients.

While in Birmingham they also visited Ronald McDonald House which provides accommodation for families with a sick child in hospital.

It was invaluable to Gracie-Mae’s parents and they were very proud to donate £7,000 to sponsor a room in her name to help other families in similar circumstances.

Additional funds will also be used to treat Gracie-Mae’s classmates in two local schools to a fun filled day trip.

Local charity Children’s Heartbeat Trust were also a major beneficiary of donations having been a support to the family from the moment Gracie-Mae was diagnosed with congenital heart disease.