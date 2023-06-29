Draperstown man plans to lap Lough Fea to raise funds for cancer charity

A South Derry man who sadly lost his sister and a good friend to cancer, is planning a walking challenge to raise funds for Macmillan.

Gerry Donnelly decided to mark turning ‘the big 65’ by walking 65km around Lough Fea in the Sperrin Mountains.

"Lough Fea is about 4km round and I will be doing 17 laps in total, which works out at slightly over the 65km target," said the Draperstown man. “One kilometre for each year and a couple extra for luck!”

Gerry, who works in Copeland's Cookstown, will do his opening laps on Wednesday (July 5) and is appealing for the public to show their support by visiting his Justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/gerard-donnelly-1683101455404

Gerry Donnelly pictured at Lough Fea where he will be doing 17 laps to raise money for Macmillan. Credit: Gerry Donnelly

Gerry is hoping to raise as much as possible for the charity in memory of his sister Eileen Fitzgerald, who passed away in February 2021, and his “special friend” Marie Gormley, who he met more than 37 years ago, and sadly passed in October last year.

"I’m looking forward to having work colleagues out to join me during some of the laps,” continued Gerry, who is from the Sixtowns area of Draperstown. “They will be most welcome to join me.”

Gerry says he regularly walks round Lough Fea and enjoys walking.

