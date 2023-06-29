Draperstown man plans to lap Lough Fea to raise funds for cancer charity

Gerry Donnelly decided to mark turning ‘the big 65’ by walking 65km around Lough Fea in the Sperrin Mountains.
"Lough Fea is about 4km round and I will be doing 17 laps in total, which works out at slightly over the 65km target," said the Draperstown man. “One kilometre for each year and a couple extra for luck!”
Gerry, who works in Copeland's Cookstown, will do his opening laps on Wednesday (July 5) and is appealing for the public to show their support by visiting his Justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/gerard-donnelly-1683101455404
Gerry is hoping to raise as much as possible for the charity in memory of his sister Eileen Fitzgerald, who passed away in February 2021, and his “special friend” Marie Gormley, who he met more than 37 years ago, and sadly passed in October last year.
"I’m looking forward to having work colleagues out to join me during some of the laps,” continued Gerry, who is from the Sixtowns area of Draperstown. “They will be most welcome to join me.”
Gerry says he regularly walks round Lough Fea and enjoys walking.
"I wanted to do something worthwhile when I turned 65 years of age and so I decided to do this walk in memory of Eileen and Marie and raise funds for Macmillan,” he went on. “Macmillan is a very good cause and I’ve already raised some money for the charity and would like to thank those who contributed.”