Driver 'critical' following Co Tyrone traffic collision

A driver is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital following a traffic collision in Co Tyrone on Friday (January 27).

By Valerie Martin
6 minutes ago
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 7:15pm

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash on the Knockmany Road, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital following a collision on the Knockmany Road in Augher on Friday, January 27.

"The collision involving an Audi Q5 and a Scania lorry was reported to police at around 8.40pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"The injured man, who was the driver of the car, is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.”

The Knockmany Road remained closed overnight whilst police examined the scene however it has now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1876 27/01/23.

PolicePSNI