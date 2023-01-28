Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash on the Knockmany Road, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital following a collision on the Knockmany Road in Augher on Friday, January 27.
"The collision involving an Audi Q5 and a Scania lorry was reported to police at around 8.40pm.
"The injured man, who was the driver of the car, is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.”
The Knockmany Road remained closed overnight whilst police examined the scene however it has now reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1876 27/01/23.