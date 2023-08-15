A traffic light, at on the busiest and complex junctions in Lurgan, a traffic light has been felled causing serious confusion among drivers.

The traffic light, at the central aisle in the array of traffic lights leading from Edward Street, Millennium Way, Church Place and Waring Street, has been crashed flat almost parallel with the pavement and jutting onto the road.

Sinn Fein Cllr Sorchá Mc Geown urged drivers to exercise caution on that stretch of road until the Department for Infrastructure Roads Service arrive to mend it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr McGeown revealed that it seems the traffic light in Edward Street had been damaged yesterday evening. “This has been reported yesterday and again this morninghopefully will be sorted as soon as possible. Drive with caution if using this road.”

It is not known at this stage is there was a crash at this location and if anyone was injured.