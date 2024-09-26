Drivers urged to exercise caution due to 'dangerously low' power lines on Co Armagh road
Drivers and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution due to ‘dangerously low’ power lines on a Co Armagh road.
Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “I have received reports that an electricity cable has fallen dangerously low on the Moy Road, Portadown roughly between the quarry and RiverRidge Recycling.
"This has been reported through to NIE and they are in the process of sending an emergency contractor out to the site.
"Please exercise caution on this road until this is actioned,” he said.