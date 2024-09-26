Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution due to ‘dangerously low’ power lines on a Co Armagh road.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “I have received reports that an electricity cable has fallen dangerously low on the Moy Road, Portadown roughly between the quarry and RiverRidge Recycling.

"This has been reported through to NIE and they are in the process of sending an emergency contractor out to the site.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please exercise caution on this road until this is actioned,” he said.