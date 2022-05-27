Dromara gears up for tractor run

Members of the Dromara Vintage and Classic Club with Cancer Fund For Children representative Jordana Stoney-Wilson (from left) Peter McGrady, Gerard McGrillen, Griff Morrow, James Fegan, Brian McGrillen and Davy Thompson at last weeks launch of the charity tractor run.

Dromara Vintage and Classic Club are organising the event which will take place on Saturday June 11 from a field at Rathfriland Road in the village of Finnis.

Club Secretary Gerard McGrillen said the participating vehicles would start assembling for registration from mid-day with the run starting at 2pm.

“Tractors, cars, lorries - anything on wheels - are all invited to take part in the run which will be about 10 miles long and will return here to Finnis,” he said.

Every entrant will receive a commemorative plaque with all proceeds being donated to Daisy Lodge.

Mr McGrillen said refreshments would be available at the starting point and the entrance fee for each vehicle would be £10.

Jordana Stoney-Wilson, a community fund raiser for the Cancer Fund for Children who attended last week’s launch of the tractor run thanked the Dromara Club and said such events were vital to ensure no family had to face cancer alone.