Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Dromara mums recognised for community volunteering ahead of Mother’s Day

Teams from local retailer SPAR NI have been travelling across Northern Ireland to honour the ‘mothers who give to others’ ahead of Mother’s Day.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:20 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:20 GMT

Irene Hunter and Mary McConnell are two of four mums who have been recognised for all they do for others.

Irene Hunter has been working at EUROSPAR Dromara for 18 years and is the elected community representative for the store.

She has been integral in the millions of pounds retailers have raised for Cancer Fund for Children since the partnership began in 2011, including recently taking on Ireland’s longest zipline.

Most Popular
Mary McConnell is presented with her hamper and flowers by Claire Murphy from Henderson Group who thanked her for all she does for Cancer Fund for Children ahead of Mother’s Day
Mary McConnell is presented with her hamper and flowers by Claire Murphy from Henderson Group who thanked her for all she does for Cancer Fund for Children ahead of Mother’s Day
Mary McConnell is presented with her hamper and flowers by Claire Murphy from Henderson Group who thanked her for all she does for Cancer Fund for Children ahead of Mother’s Day

Helping others is embedded in Irene’s life, and outside work, she regularly fundraises for PIPS, Alzheimer’s Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Mary McConnell, a part time primary school teacher, has been a volunteer at Cancer Fund for Children’s Daisy Lodge for over seven years and brings her former hairdressing skills to the respite centre to offer residents hair treatments in the therapy and spa areas.

Read More
Andrea kicked the habit thanks to support from the South Eastern Trust Smoking C...

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group who own SPAR in Northern Ireland said these women are just a cross section of the incredible working mums who give up so much of their time to others.

Irene Hunter is presented with her hamper and flowers by Claire Murphy from Henderson Group who thanked her for all she does with charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children, plus many other local charities and organisations.
Irene Hunter is presented with her hamper and flowers by Claire Murphy from Henderson Group who thanked her for all she does with charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children, plus many other local charities and organisations.
Irene Hunter is presented with her hamper and flowers by Claire Murphy from Henderson Group who thanked her for all she does with charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children, plus many other local charities and organisations.

Bronagh commented; “This Mother’s Day, we wanted to honour just a handful of the incredible women doing incredible things in their local communities, while also looking after their own families and the multiple things they have to juggle in their own lives. We were delighted to give them the recognition they deserve."

Northern Ireland