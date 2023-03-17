Dromara mums recognised for community volunteering ahead of Mother’s Day

Irene Hunter and Mary McConnell are two of four mums who have been recognised for all they do for others.
Irene Hunter has been working at EUROSPAR Dromara for 18 years and is the elected community representative for the store.
She has been integral in the millions of pounds retailers have raised for Cancer Fund for Children since the partnership began in 2011, including recently taking on Ireland’s longest zipline.
Helping others is embedded in Irene’s life, and outside work, she regularly fundraises for PIPS, Alzheimer’s Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.
Mary McConnell, a part time primary school teacher, has been a volunteer at Cancer Fund for Children’s Daisy Lodge for over seven years and brings her former hairdressing skills to the respite centre to offer residents hair treatments in the therapy and spa areas.
Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group who own SPAR in Northern Ireland said these women are just a cross section of the incredible working mums who give up so much of their time to others.
Bronagh commented; “This Mother’s Day, we wanted to honour just a handful of the incredible women doing incredible things in their local communities, while also looking after their own families and the multiple things they have to juggle in their own lives. We were delighted to give them the recognition they deserve."