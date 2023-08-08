Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Ballynahinch Road, Dromara, on Tuesday (August 8).

In a statement issued shortly after 11pm, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.

"Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.