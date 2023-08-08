Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Dromara road traffic collision claims life of Scania lorry driver

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Ballynahinch Road, Dromara, on Tuesday (August 8).
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Aug 2023, 23:25 BST

In a statement issued shortly after 11pm, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.

"Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

"Anyone with any information, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23.”

Related topics:PolicePSNI