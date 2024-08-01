Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EIGHT-year-old Irish dancing sensation Evelyn Gibson has the world at her feet!

The talented Dromore girl has been rising through the ranks and enjoying success on the regional and national stage.

Evelyn is a student of the Curran-Rooney School of Irish Dancing, based at the parish centre in Banbridge.

Her achievements to date include 5th place at the Ulster Championships in 2023 and a top 10 finish at the British National Championships (in both 2023 and 2024) - which featured competitors from across the UK, Ireland and America. She was one of two Ulster girls to place in the top 10.

More silverware for the Dromore dancer!

Evelyn’s proud mum, Noeleen, said her success was the result of hard work and dedication.

“She would attend class and home practice five days a week,” Noeleen revealed.

“My family danced for schools in Omagh, so there’s a history of Irish dancing. They say it's in the genes, but there’s hard work and talent needed too.

“When Evelyn turned four, she joined Curran-Rooney. She really took to it and, as they say, the rest is history!

Dromore Irish dance star, eight-year-old Evelyn Gibson.

“She started competing around October 2021. At that age, they do grade competitions and there’s three levels of grade competition before reaching championship level.

“Within nine months, she had moved into open championship level - which is the top level - and that, in itself, is impressive.

“Since July 2022, Evelyn has been competing at open championship level. She has won the Mid-Ulster Championships, Gates of Derry Championships and Top Girl at Murchu Duiginn Championships in London, along with many podium places.

“She attends many competitions, including the British National Championships - it’s a big competition for dancers from all over the world.

“It had 44 girls in Evelyn’s category and, to come in the top 10 and be one of only two kids from Ulster, was a big achievement.

“She plans to attend more feis this year, including the Ulster Championships which is the last competition of the year; last year she finished in the top five.

“Then, next year, she is old enough to potentially qualify for the World Championships, so she’s already started to think about that and what that might mean.”

Evelyn, a pupil at Dromore Central PS, “just loves being on the stage”.

“For an eight-year-old, the work she puts in and the dedication of her teachers is amazing.

“Evelyn enjoys the work behind it - she loves competing and being on stage.

“She embraces the fun and excitement involved in travelling and meeting competitors from around the world.

“She also enjoys the progression in her dances. Evelyn can handle herself very well and composes herself when performing.

“It’s not always easy - there’s days when results don't go your way and you don’t dance as well as you want to, but that’s all part of the learning curve.

“Evelyn has been across the board, she’s had a chance to experience the highs and the lows and she’s coped well with it all.”

Noeleen added: “She definitely sees herself dancing for a long time - she asks ‘how long can I dance for?’ and says, 'I'm never going to stop dancing’.

“She has a few goals in mind and I think she’ll keep going until she reaches them.

“She likes to do her heavy jig and her traditional set dance, she likes the rhythm and she’s quite confident in that.”

Noeleen was full of praise for the teachers and students at the Curran-Rooney School of Irish Dancing.

“Evelyn has got a great support network in the dance school,” she enthused.

“A lot of the older children take her under their wing and they enjoy watching her and support her at the competitions - it’s lovely to see that.

“She really admires her dance teachers - Margaret Lamph and Patricia Rooeny; she is just in awe of them and that relationship helps her develop a whole lot more.

“Everyone in the school is so good and supportive - even the parents and grandparents of the kids - there’s a wonderful network.

“To compete at this level the kids have to have something driving them - they really want to do it.

“We know Evelyn wants to do it and that she really enjoys it. Hopefully, she continues on to achieve much more in Irish dancing.

“She has a brother Hugo, who is four years old, and he dances as well - he’s only just started.

“The dance school also has a lot of wee boys which is great to see.”

The Curran-Rooney School described Evelyn as a “determined little dancer”, adding that, “one day you might just see her treading the boards of a world-famous Irish dance stage show!”

Curran-Rooney School of Irish Dancing also has classes in Ballela, Dromore, Annaclone, Leitrim, Laurencetown and Mullabrack.

Visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/curranrooneyschool for more information.