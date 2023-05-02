Register
Dromore men are in fine voice for praise service which raises £1500 for charity

Dromore and District Male Voice Choir finished their season by inviting two other choirs to join them for a combined praise service in First Dromore Presbyterian church.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:05 BST

It was the first time that Ballymoney and district, and Queens Island Victoria had joined with Dromore for such an event which was extremely well received by a packed congregation.

The conductor of Dromore and District, Mr David Thompson welcomed the other conductors Amanda Doak-Herron from Ballymoney and Alistair McQuoid from Queens Island Victoria to join him in leading a varied program of male voice choir favourites.

He thanked the conductors and their accompanists for preparing the choir members to such a high standard which had produced a marvellous and enjoyable evening.

Members of Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund and Dromore and District Male Voice Choir at a presentation of a cheque for £1505.92 to Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund as a result of the offering at a praise service with joint choirs of Ballymoney and District, Queens Island Victoria, and Dromore and District Male Voice Choirs. From left: May Morris, James Smyth, David Thompson, Trevor Kinkaid, Noel Meeke, Susan Kee, Trevor Martin, Gertrude Jameson, Rev Jim McCaughey and Muriel McCracken.Members of Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund and Dromore and District Male Voice Choir at a presentation of a cheque for £1505.92 to Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund as a result of the offering at a praise service with joint choirs of Ballymoney and District, Queens Island Victoria, and Dromore and District Male Voice Choirs. From left: May Morris, James Smyth, David Thompson, Trevor Kinkaid, Noel Meeke, Susan Kee, Trevor Martin, Gertrude Jameson, Rev Jim McCaughey and Muriel McCracken.
The speaker on the evening was Rev Jim McCaughan who informed the congregation about the work of The Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund which benefited by over £1500 from generous donations to a retiring offering.

