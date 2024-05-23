Dromore wedding dress festival is stunning success
The three-day ‘Beauty of the Bride’ event held in Dromore Cathedral (May 10-12) was attended by over 1,000 people who flocked to the town from near and far.
On display was a beautiful array of 57 wedding gowns from brides across the province, spanning a period of almost 100 years.
Included were dresses belonging to former First Minister Alene Foster, journalist Wendy Austin, and Julia Snodden, wife of Cool FM’s Pete Snodden.
Festival organiser, Jane Russell, described the event as a “major success”.
“It was just a fantastic weekend from start to finish!” she enthused.
“At our opening service, piper Jimmy McDonald played as seven beautiful flowergirls walked around the church and laid flowers at a display in the chancel.”
The festival also featured a display highlighting three generations of wedding dresses.
“The oldest dress we had was from 1930. We had the grandmother’s dress and then her daughter and her granddaughter’s dress on display, it was so lovely,” Jane said.
“Our special guests were Jim and Madge Cunningham, who, whilst celebrating almost 64 years of marriage, are the longest attending couple of Dromore Cathedral.”
On Saturday, May 12, over 30 classic vehicles gathered at the car park of the Cathedral Hall for an afternoon of nostalgia.
Other guests at the festival included Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, ABC Council Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley, and visitors from as far afield as Canada and France.
Jane said she received a very positive reaction from women within the community when she asked them to donate their dresses.
“Everyone was delighted to donate them, because they loved their dresses so much.
“I think they wanted to see them out of the box and on show again so that other people could see and enjoy them.”
