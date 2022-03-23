Zack Jameson, (23) from Derryhale just outside Portadown, captured the images in March 2020 when the whole of NI was shut down as the worldwide COVID19 pandemic took hold.

The images and drone footage shows just how quiet Portadown is with just a few cars and people on the streets. The Northway is completely empty.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zack, a former pupil at Tandragee High School and Craigavon Senior High School, said: “I had taken up photography a few years before and got my first drone.

Portadown, Co Armagh in March 2020 during the first COVID-19 Lockdown. Photo by Zack Jameson.

“With the whole lockdown situation I was curious to see how hard it had hit the town,” said Zack, who was aged 21 at the time.

“I remember looking back at the photos and thinking that it was something from a zombie apocalypse.

“Especially because Portadown was always such a busy town and the streets were always busy.

“But it’s also a very good reminder of how far the town has come,” said Zack who works for DLP Tiling.

Portadown, Co Armagh in March 2020 during the first COVID-19 Lockdown. Photo by Zack Jameson.

Zack, who went on to study Level 3 IT at the Southern Regional College after leaving school said a section covered photographer and that is what started his interest.

“I bought my first DSLR camera and started taking pictures of everything and anything.

“From then I’ve started doing car photoshoots, drone shoots for a local golf club, gym photoshoots, birthday parties and many more,” said Zack who also has his own photographer business.

-

The Northway and empty car parks in Portadown, Co Armagh in March 2020 during the first COVID-19 Lockdown. Photo by Zack Jameson.