Want to find out more about The Open golf championship coming to Portrush this July?

Local businesses and community residents are invited to attend a drop in information session taking place in the Town Hall, Portrush, on Wednesday, February 19 from 12 noon to 6pm.

On this day there will be information available on the Open Championship generally, the economic benefit of the event, how to get involved, legacy and sustainability, skills and recruitment, the Open camping village and local business support.