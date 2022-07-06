Drugs disposal bin launched in Carrick

The initiative is aimed at helping to remove prescription and illegal drugs from communities by providing drug disposal bins.

RAPID was initially piloted in 2010 and due to the success of the joint health and community safety initiative, further bins have been installed across Northern Ireland in partnership with key statutory, community and voluntary groups.

Since 2010, over 100,000 tablets have been deposited in Belfast RAPID bins alone.

The RAPID bin has been launched in Carrick's Tesco store.

90 per cent of the drugs handed in are prescription or over the counter medicines, but illegal drugs have also been deposited.

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and the PSNI have been working closely with the Public Health Agency (PHA) and the local Drug and Alcohol Coordination Team (DACT) to identify and work with communities and businesses within their catchment areas to benefit from taking part in the initiative and having a RAPID drug disposal bin installed.

Speaking about the initiative, PCSP Chairperson, Cllr Timothy Gaston, said: “We are extremely grateful to Tesco in Carrickfergus for supporting us in delivering this initiative.

“The increase in availability of these bins will continue to help combat the illegal use of drugs and prescription medication within our local communities.

“The overall aim of the RAPID initiative is to reduce risk at individual, family and community level in relation to drug use and availability.

“The RAPID bin reduces the level of drugs in our local communities by providing a means for people to dispose of prescription or illegal drugs safely and discreetly.”

PSNI District Commander, Superintendent Kearney explained: “This initiative is an effective way for harmful substances to be removed from our community. Previously such items could easily have been dumped in street bins or domestic bins, thereby posing a potential serious danger to other members of the public. I would encourage continued use of the bins in our communities.”

Jayne McConaghie, Senior Officer for Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement at the PHA, stated: “Alcohol and drug misuse is a common issue and sadly causes suffering and tragedy to individuals, families and communities.

“This is a simple, but powerful health intervention, and we very much welcome the installation of the new RAPID bin in Mid and East Antrim. All of the partners are keen that this joint initiative is expanded over the coming years with further bins installed, enabling more people and communities to learn more about the risks and dangers of drug misuse and to dispose of unwanted drugs easily and discreetly.”