Drumaheagles band thanks community for support for annual band parade
Drumaheagles Young Defenders’ annual band parade was held on Saturday, August 19, and raised more than £4,000.
The band thanked all the local businesses for their support and donations, the PSNI, the public for their support on the night and throughout the year, the marshals who helped the parade run smoothly, The Manor Hotel for holding a function, and Ballycraigy Flute Band who led the parade and all the bands who attended on the night.
A grand total of £4,214.50 was raised on the night.