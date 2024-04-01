Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The special milestone event for the Ballymoney lodge comes as it has been announced that the traditional Belfast Junior County Lodge Easter Tuesday parade in Bangor is not taking place.

Noel Liggett, County Master of the Belfast Junior County Lodge, said: “It is unfortunate that due to a number of factors we will not be hosting our traditional Easter Tuesday parade this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"However, our focus is now on Saturday, May 18, when we look forward to being on parade in Donaghadee and anticipate a great crowd of supporters and spectators to join us.

A big turnout is expected in Ballymoney for Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99 25th anniversary parade on Easter Tuesday.

"The Belfast Junior County Lodge has welcomed an increase in new members over the last year and plans are in place for new lodges to open within the city.”

The Ballymoney parade on April 2 will be led by Drumaheagles Young Defenders and at front of the procession will be Junior Grand Orange Lodge officers, junior and senior county and district officers and visiting senior officers.

Drumaheagles LOL 1099, Ballymoney & District Daughters of Ulster WLOL 68, Topp Star WLOL 195 and any sisters and brethren not connected to other bands and lodges in the procession will walk behind Drumaheagles Young Defenders FB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99 will be led by Blaugh Sons Of Ulster Flute Band and any visiting juniors and their superintendants are welcome to walk in ranks.

Benvarden Flute Band are next in the procession leading Ballymoney Ind JLOL 1 with superintendants and helpers.

Crown Defenders Flute Band, Cloughmills will be leading Woodburn Young Defenders JLOL 258 and senior brethren and sisters accompanying.

Giants Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band will be leading Blues & Royals JLOL No.50 Bushmills & Ballycastle District Junior LOL 8 along with superintendants, helpers as well as sisters and brethren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade organisers said other JLOL, JWLOL, LOL and WLOL can fall in with any of above sections of their choice. Any lodges with accompanying bands are welcome to fall in at the rear of parade.

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade begins at 12.30pm and will take the following route:

Megaw Park

Coleraine Road

High Street

Main Street

Meeting House Street

Newal Road

Trinity Drive

Robinson Avenue

Alexandra Avenue

The Crescent

Garry Drive

Park View

John Street

Cafe Lane

Market Street

Charles Street

Coleraine Road

Megaw Park

Has any traffic advice been issued?

Police in Ballymoney are advising road users to expect traffic disruption in and around the town on Tuesday.

They said as the main parade will take in much of the town centre, the public should expect temporary traffic delays between 11.30am and 5.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The surrounding areas of this route and the roads in between will be busy, and delays should be expected until 5.30pm, due to participants and number of spectators.