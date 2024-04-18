Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Superintendents thanked Junior Grand Orange Lodge Officers who travelled from Counties Down, Antrim and Armagh, local Junior Lodges from Bushmills, Ballycastle, Ballymena, Ferniskey and Carrickfergus, as well as Sisters and Brethren from lodges across North Antrim and County Londonderry.

The organisers said: “Our special thanks are extended to the five local bands that participated in the parade and helped draw a large contingent of spectators around the route . Bands in attendance were Drumaheagles Young Defenders from Ballymoney, Blaugh Sons of Ulster from Coleraine, Benvarden Flute Band, Cloughmills Crown Defenders and the Giants Causeway Protestant Boys FB from Bushmills.

"Junior LOL 99 would like to thank our collectors and everyone who donated on Easter Tuesday during the parade. £192.59 was raised for The McCrea Memorial Trust.”