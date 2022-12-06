Drumcree Badminton Club in Portadown is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The club was formed in 1922 under the leadership of the late Rev F.J. Halahan then rector, and the late Rev J Dunlop curate, with Miss Topsy Wilson.

It was the first organisation to be formed in the Parish and the first church Badminton Club in the area.

The establishment of the new Badminton Club at Drumcree was described as ‘a new era in the life of the parish’.

Drumcree Badminton Club 1976-77. L-R John Adair, Freddie Hall, Adrian Abraham, Garnet Coulter, Ritchie Gilpin, Douglas McClelland. Priscilla Clayton, Caroline Bell, Betty Proctor, Sheila McDonagh, Hilary Mercer, Irene Gordon, Gretta Wilson, Olive McClelland.

With only these three people having the know-how about the game, they soon set about instructing the rest of the members in their finer points and within a year or so, accomplished players were in abundance.

With the keenness of the players, matches with clubs from surrounding districts, made quite an impression, and a packed house was assured at every game.

A Portadown Times newspaper clipping from April 28, 1972 revealed: “Most of the spectators were made up from older folk of the parish, who, although came to cheer on the local side, were still very critical of the team when defeated and in no uncertain manner let their feelings be known!

"Having played in the South-East Ulster League for a few seasons, honours never came their way and the nearest success they had was in 1926-27 season finishing second to Milford.

Some of the members of Drumcree Parish Badminton Club in 1971. The club is celebrating its centenary this year.

"Travel matches in those days was by taxi, and due to the expense involved, most times the whole team travelled in the one car.

"Within a few years, teams had sprung up all over town and at one time no fewer than ten clubs were in action.

"Important matches were looked upon then as serious business, as often bets were placed on individual players.

"Proof of the rising cost of the game today is recalled, when the sub was only five shillings and shuttles cost three shillings per dozen.

Cutting the 50th anniversary cake at the celebration dinner of Drumcree Badminton Club are three of the foundation members (from left to right) - Mrs Emma Lutton, Mr Tom McClelland and Miss Topsy Wilson. Portadown Times April 28, 1972.

"The early days of lighting were not as well advanced as present day methods and the first recollection of lighting in Drumcree was by six oil lamps down both sides of the court. These were pulled from the centre by chains and fastened to the wall.

"Following this tilly-lamps – which had to be pumped during a match – were in use until the mid-1930s, when present day standards were attained by the introduction of electricity.”

During the 50th anniversary celebrations, reference was made to the old days by E.M Hickey, C Willoughby and founder member Tom McClelland. A gift of an inscribed silver tray was presented to Emma Lutton to mark 50 years as a playing member. Mrs Lutton and her sister Miss Topsy Wilson were presented with two cups for competition in the club.

To mark it's Centenary, the Badminton Club held a special evening on Friday 21 October 2022. Past and present members joined together to view displays of old memorabilia and photographs, and to chat about 'old times' over refreshments. Some former members even took to the court to see if they could still hit a shuttle!

Some former members of Drumcree Badminton Club, Mark Scott, John Guy, Jamie McDonald, Tom Flannagan, Freddie Hall and Willie Quaile.