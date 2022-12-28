A number of Portadown Orangemen took part in a protest at Drumcree on Christmas Day.

They were stopped by police from proceeding any further, as part of a long-standing dispute.

A protest is held every Sunday throughout the year against the Parades Commission’s decision not to allow Orange Order members to parade back to Carleton Orange Hall in Portadown along the Garvaghy Road.

Advertisement

This past week's protest took place on Christmas Day because it fell on a Sunday.

Portadown Orangemen protesting at Drumcree on Christmas Day.

Advertisement