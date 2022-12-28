Register
Drumcree protest held by Orange Order in Portadown on Christmas Day

A number of Portadown Orangemen took part in a protest at Drumcree on Christmas Day.

By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 11:51am

They were stopped by police from proceeding any further, as part of a long-standing dispute.

A protest is held every Sunday throughout the year against the Parades Commission’s decision not to allow Orange Order members to parade back to Carleton Orange Hall in Portadown along the Garvaghy Road.

This past week's protest took place on Christmas Day because it fell on a Sunday.

Portadown Orangemen protesting at Drumcree on Christmas Day.
The long-running dispute dates back to 1998, with members of the Orange Order protesting against the decision since then.