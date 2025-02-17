Drumgor Primary 'open as normal' on Tuesday after electrical fault leaves Craigavon school without heat and light
Drumgor Primary School in Craigavon urgently posted details of the situation on social media just before 12 noon.
"Due to an electrical fault, the majority of our classrooms have no heat and light. We are also unable to provide dinners,” the post stated.
"Please come and collect your child from their classroom as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
The Facebook post also indicated the school’s phone lines were also out of action.
However, on Monday evening the school indicated the matter had been remedied.
"School will be open as normal tomorrow. Please share. Thank you,” a post on its Facebook page stated.
