A Co Armagh primary school which had to ask parents to take their children home early today (Monday) due to an unexpected problem is to open as normal on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drumgor Primary School in Craigavon urgently posted details of the situation on social media just before 12 noon.

"Due to an electrical fault, the majority of our classrooms have no heat and light. We are also unable to provide dinners,” the post stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please come and collect your child from their classroom as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Drumgor Primary School encountered an electrical fault on Monday which left some classrooms without heat or light. Picture: pixabay

The Facebook post also indicated the school’s phone lines were also out of action.

However, on Monday evening the school indicated the matter had been remedied.

"School will be open as normal tomorrow. Please share. Thank you,” a post on its Facebook page stated.