Drumgor Primary 'open as normal' on Tuesday after electrical fault leaves Craigavon school without heat and light

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 20:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Co Armagh primary school which had to ask parents to take their children home early today (Monday) due to an unexpected problem is to open as normal on Tuesday.

Drumgor Primary School in Craigavon urgently posted details of the situation on social media just before 12 noon.

"Due to an electrical fault, the majority of our classrooms have no heat and light. We are also unable to provide dinners,” the post stated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Please come and collect your child from their classroom as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Drumgor Primary School encountered an electrical fault on Monday which left some classrooms without heat or light. Picture: pixabayDrumgor Primary School encountered an electrical fault on Monday which left some classrooms without heat or light. Picture: pixabay
Drumgor Primary School encountered an electrical fault on Monday which left some classrooms without heat or light. Picture: pixabay

The Facebook post also indicated the school’s phone lines were also out of action.

However, on Monday evening the school indicated the matter had been remedied.

"School will be open as normal tomorrow. Please share. Thank you,” a post on its Facebook page stated.

Related topics:CraigavonFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice