The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has been in Poland to support to a fledgling Presbyterian denomination there with just four congregations.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his visit Dr Richard Murray, who is the minister of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church, was hosted by Rev Sashko Nezamutdinov, the lead pastor of Christ the Saviour in Kraków, one of the four Presbyterian churches that form the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Poland.

The other churches are in the capital, Warsaw, where there are two, with another in Gdansk in the north of the country on the Baltic coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ordained in 2023, Ukrainian born Rev Sashko Nezamutdinov spent a three-month internship with a County Armagh in Richhill and he was also a delegate at this year’s General Assembly, where he addressed the session ‘Listening to the Global Church’.

Moderator Rt Rev Dr Richard Murray, minister of Drumreagh, who visited Poland for four days. Credit PCI

Speaking before he left for Poland, Dr Murray said: “The primary focus for my visit is to build and deepen our relationship with the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Poland, which is very much a new partnership.

"It is also about encouraging mutual support and learning from one another. I am excited to be meeting Sashko again and hearing the vision that he has for helping people come to know the Lord.

“While they are a fledgling denomination with only four congregations in a country with a population of around 40 million people, they have a big vision for church planting. With six student ministers in training and, as of yet, no congregations for them, this is surely a mark of their passion for the Gospel and intent to build Christ’s Kingdom. At the same time, they don’t have anything that resembles a traditional church building, instead they meet in shops and other vacant buildings,” Dr Murray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moderator continued: “Listening to Sashko at the General Assembly, I remember him saying that there was a spiritual hunger in Poland and a real need for evangelical churches, and what we would call ‘a reformed witness’, in a country where most people were ‘culturally’ or ‘nominally’ religious.

Rev Sashko Nezamutdinov, the lead pastor of Christ the Saviour in Kraków. CREDIT PCI

"He also said that his congregation has gone from four people to between 40/50 worshipping on a Sunday, with most people coming to faith being in their 20s and 30s. With abundant opportunities for church-planting, something we have become more strategically engaged in in recent years, he is also building a denomination. I want to encourage him that PCI was just a few congregations once.”

Since 2017, EPCP has also developed a fast-growing publishing ministry that has translated over 70 different texts into Polish, including Bibles, devotionals and other Christian material, which it distributes. The Moderator visited this enterprise to hear about their ministry to Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war.

Dr Murray also visited Auschwitz, which will commemorate the 80th anniversary of its liberation next month, Dr Murray said: “To go from having spent an uplifting few days hearing about and encouraging what is being done in Kraków to bring the very light and life of Christ for the spiritual good and salvation of people; to a place of such utter darkness and death, the epitome of man’s inhumanity to man, which all happened within in living memory, will I’m sure be a seminal moment, and one that I will never forget.”