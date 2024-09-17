Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Duke of Gloucester and his son the Earl of Ulster have joined the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland for 60th anniversary celebrations in Whitehead.

The royal visitors also launched steam locomotive No.171 Slieve Gullion back into traffic for the first time in 22 years, at Whitehead Railway Museum on Friday (September 13).

The Duke, a passionate railway enthusiast, was welcomed by the Lord Lieutenant, David McCorkell, and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger, along with representatives of the RPSI.

Dr Joan Smyth, president of the RPSI, and Yvonne McIlree, the RPSI’s general manager, gave the Duke a conducted tour of the museum and introduced him to various volunteers.

The Duke of Gloucester and his son the Earl of Ulster on the footplate of RPSI steam locomotive No. 171 Slieve Gullion at Whitehead, accompanied by James Friel and Chris Ragg from the Society. Photo provided by RPSI

The Duke then stepped aboard the footplate of No.171 and drove the 1913-built steam locomotive through a tape – while the Earl took a hand at shovelling coal into the firebox.

Afterwards the Duke said he had been impressed by what he had seen and commended the society’s volunteers for their dedication and commitment. He said it was vital that railway heritage was kept going for future generations.

Dr Smyth said it was a landmark occasion for the RPSI to see No.171 back in traffic following an extensive overhaul and repaint at the society’s Whitehead works.

From left: Sue Harpur, RPSI vice-president; David McCorkell, Lord Lieutenant; Alderman Beth Adger, Mayor of Mid & East Antrim; Dr Joan Smyth, RPSI president; the Earl of Ulster; the Duke of Gloucester; Dr Peter Rigney, RPSI chairman; John Lockett, RPSI, and Cadet Logan Beckett, the Lord Lieutenant’s escort. Photo provided by RPSI.

No.171 will be on duty at Whitehead Railway Museum on Saturday October 12 to operate steam train rides. This will be the first time since 2002 that the engine has hauled passengers.

The inaugural meeting of the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland was held in Belfast on September, 30 1964.

To mark the 60th anniversary the Society is planning an exhibition at the museum during the month of October, entitled ‘60 Years in 60 Photographs’.

Whitehead Railway Museum is open to the public every week from Thursday to Saturday. A new attraction is the Irish Presidential Saloon, which is now open to the public.

On Saturday, September 14, the museum was open to the public as part of the European Heritage Open Day programme and more than 250 visitors took advantage of the opportunity to pay a visit.