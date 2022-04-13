Duke of Edunburgh Bursary Scheme to support young people across Newtownabbey

The scheme, in memory of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh arose from a motion proposed by Cllr Leah Smyth and approved by the local authority in April 2021.

The aim of the scheme, is to enable, encourage and empower young people across the borough by providing an annual bursary of up to £1,000. A total of 20 bursaries are available for young people aged from 11-25 years old. The bursary can be used to purchase equipment and to fund further training/tuition or personal development courses.

The scheme will provide an opportunity for young people to develop their personal and life skills through a 10-week programme of activities where they will learn about social issues, good relations, leadership and volunteering. Participants will also be provided with the opportunity to experience volunteering in a practical way, within a local community or voluntary organisation. Taster sessions in health and well-being, money management, cookery, sports, arts, environment and IT will also be on offer.

Lord-Lieutenant for Co Antrim David McCorkell, Vice Lord-Lieutenant Miranda Gordon DL, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb, Elected Members, Jodie Ireland and Amy Stewart (Monkstown Boxing Club).

The Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim said: “The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme made a difference to millions of lives empowering young people to overcome obstacles and build confidence and resilience. I am sure His Royal Highness would approve of this bursary scheme which will help our youth to develop personal and life skills and open up opportunities for them to build a brighter future.”

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb added: “I am absolutely delighted to officially launch the council’s Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme as a tribute to His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. I would encourage those of you who work with or meet young people through your daily work to consider nominating them or signposting them to apply for this very worthwhile bursary.”

Cllr Leah Smyth stated: “As chair of the Duke of Edinburgh Working Group, it is an honour for me to be here as we launch the scheme.

“Prince Philip was a remarkable man, his establishment of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards has had a massive, positive impact on the lives of many young people. I’m incredibly proud that we have created our own bursary as a legacy to Duke of Edinburgh here in our borough which will enable our young people to learn new skills, volunteer, gain self-confidence, make a difference in their community and follow their passion. I would like to thank my colleagues for supporting my motion last year and also to say a massive thank you to the working group.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “Jodie Ireland a volunteer from Monkstown Boxing Club and a recipient of the Mrs Joan Christie Bursary, made a closing speech detailing how the bursary she received from the council was a lifeline for her, enabling her to buy specialist equipment which due to her failing eyesight was fundamental for her to complete her studies.

Jodie, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, went on to pass 11 GCSE’s, she is an inspiration to all of us and a great ambassador of how a Bursary Scheme can change lives.”

Applications/nominations for the scheme are now open and will close on Friday, June 3. All applications/nominations must be made online here