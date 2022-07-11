Dunaghy Flute Band annual parade

As in previous years, the band have made a special effort to ensure that their parade is a family occasion enjoyed by everyone and this year should be no exception. Prior to the parade there will be musical entertainment on High Street from 7pm with DJ Barry Thompson.
This musical entertainment will include Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors with other bands to be confirmed. Other pre-parade entertainment will include face painters, bouncy castles, balloon modelling, lambegs and
fifers as well as cartoon characters, who will have their usual bags of treats for the younger spectators.
This year the parade will take place on Wednesday, July 20, and will be led by Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors from Rasharkin. The parade will start at 8.30pm sharp from the North Road. There will also be a disco to follow the parade in the Manor Hotel, Main Street, Ballymoney.