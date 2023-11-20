Dunbia is hosting an open evening for would-be employees at its Dungannon meat processing site.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recruitment event – on Thursday, November 23 – will provide attendees with insights and information on job opportunities at the leading processing facility.

Visitors can chat about and get advice on life at Dunbia, full-time and part-time roles, entry level and skilled positions. Staff members from all departments including production, operations, finance, sales and food safety and quality will be present and available to answer questions. Graduate and student opportunities will also be discussed at the open evening including the Brighter Futures Graduate Programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunbia employs more than 5,200 people across Northern Ireland and the UK. The company is actively seeking individuals keen to join a diverse and inclusive community of passionate people, striving to make a difference within the food processing industry.

Visitors to the Dunbia site in Dungannon will get to discover job opportunities. Picture: released by Dunbia

More than 1,200 people work at the Dungannon plant at Granville Industrial Estate, which is focused on processing and retail packaging.

Dunbia is part of the Dawn Meats group, the supplier of choice to a range of leading supermarket, foodservice and manufacturing businesses, exporting to more than 50 countries.

Dawn Meats was established in Co. Waterford in 1980 and has grown to a business with over €2.5bn in annual revenue, employing over 8,000 staff in total in twelve countries including those in Dunbia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company works with some of the world’s leading food companies who are attracted by a commitment to sustainability and quality. Trading as Dunbia in the UK and Dawn Meats in Ireland, the combined businesses process approximately 1m cattle and 3.5m sheep annually.

Charlotte Gibson, HR manager at Dunbia Dungannon, said: “There are a wide range of roles available within Dunbia at any given time and we are always looking for new people to join our wonderful team. Our job opportunities include everything from general operative, food quality and technical roles to engineering and sales. There are also great opportunities for progression within the business for those who wish to take on a challenge.”