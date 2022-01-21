Dundonald director is set to  release her debut film ‘Here Before’

Writer/Director Stacey Gregg. Pic by Helen Murray

Stacey is a writer, director and performer for stage and screen.

Her screenwriting credits include ‘The Innocents’ for Netflix and ‘Riveria’ for Sky.

She also co-directed ‘Inside Bitch’ for the Royal Court Theatre and Clean Break.

Dundonald writer/director Stacey Gregg on set. Pic by CHris Martin

Her play ‘Scorch’ led to her receiving an Edinburgh Fringe First Award, an Irish Times Theatre Award for Best New Play, and a Writers Guild of Ireland ZeBBie for Best Theatre Script.

Her directorial debut ‘Here Before’ stars the BAFTA-nominated Andrea Riseborough (Shadow Dancer, Birdman) with Jonjo O’Neill (The Fall), Eileen O’Higgins (Brooklyn), Martin McCann (Wildfire) and introduces Niamh Dornan.

When a new family moves in next door to Laura (Riseborough) and her family, their young daughter, Megan (Dornan), quickly captivates her, stirring up painful memories of her own daughter, Josie, who died several years previously.

Before long, Laura’s memories turn to obsession as Megan’s unsettling behaviour begins to convince her of something supernatural.

Dundonald writer/director Stacey Gregg on set. Pic by CHris Martin

As Laura’s determination to get to the bottom of it becomes all consuming, her family begins to fracture and the line between the extraordinary and the real becomes ever more obscured in this haunting story about a mother’s love.

Since its world premiere at the renowned SXSW Film Festival last year the film has gone on to screen at numerous festivals including the Belfast Film Festival and the Galway Film Fleadh where it picked up the Best International Feature Award.

Here Before was produced by Julia Godzinskaya and Sophie Vickers for Rooks Nest and co-produced by Chris Martin.

The film is financed by BBC Film, Pia Pressure and Northern Ireland Screen.

Andrea Riseborough in Here Before