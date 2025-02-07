Dungannon: approval for 13-bedroom house of multiple occupation at former council property in town centre

A planning application for a house of multiple occupation (HMO) to accommodate 13 bedrooms, in a mid-terraced property once owned by Mid Ulster District Council at 24 Northland Row, Dungannon, has been approved.

In granting approval at last Tuesday’s (February 4) Planning committee of Mid Ulster District Council, committee members went against a NI Water recommendation for refusal, as they were not satisfied that estimated water load figures for the envisaged development were accurate.

The planning application was lodged by Turley, Hamilton House, Belfast, on behalf of Outback Investments Ltd, Dungannon.

The Mid Ulster District Council Planning officer report explains: “NI Water have been consulted, and have advised that there is no available capacity in the downstream wastewater infrastructure, and no viable developer-led solution is available to achieve a foul connection.

“The site comprises a derelict four-storey building (three storeys from street level, with basement accommodation) which is a Grade B+ Listed Building and forms part of a well-preserved terrace of Georgian houses along Northland Row.

“The building was previously used as office accommodation for Mid Ulster District Council and is currently vacant. There are no proposed changes to the external elevations of the building, and all alterations are internal.

“The basement level will be reconfigured to enable two bedrooms and shower facilities. One bedroom is proposed at ground-floor level, as well as communal kitchen and living areas.

Living Facilities

Full use will be made of the four floors, including the basement, to accommodate the 13 bedrooms. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“There are seven bedrooms on the first floor, and three bedrooms and shower facilities on the second floor. The number of rooms may need to be reduced to ensure adequate living facilities are provided, if the NI Water concerns can be resolved.

“I am also of the opinion this change of use proposal would at least preserve the setting of the Conservation Area, and there is an argument that finding a new use for the building, and ensuring its long-term maintenance, would enhance this special setting.

“In order to achieve the noise standards for internal ambient noise for dwellings, an amended layout will be required for the proposed development.

“The consultancy has advised that the ground-floor front living room will need to be changed to a dining room, which has a reduced level of amenity.

“I am content that the town-centre location, with a number of public car parks in the vicinity, will allow for adequate parking for the proposal.”

Cllr Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA) was initially of the view more time was needed to consider concerns over discharge capacity, as outlined by NI Water: “Some of the calculations are quite close, and I think it would be a much better use of time to actually give everybody more time to look at the new figures.

“My understanding is that the only issue is the water load, etc. It does seem a strange situation that a building that has been standing for a couple of hundred years, and with water usage, now in 2025 wouldn’t have that.

Office Meeting

“So I do think that a deferral for an office meeting [would be good], to give everybody a chance to ask the questions and gather more information.”

Addressing principal planning officer, Phelim Marrion, Cllr Varsani asked: “Is what you are saying that the figures are actually quite close, and that it’s not as big an issue as [NI] Water have outlined? Is that my understanding?”

Referring to litres per seconds – this being the criterion used by NI Water – Mr Marrion replied: “From the calculations that I have, I don’t see that there’s a difference there in the loading.”

As NI Water calculations appeared to be disputed by planning officers, Cllr Varsani proposed that the planning application be approved. Cllr Varsani’s recommendation for approval was seconded by Cllr Gavin Bell (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA).

Mr Marrion explained: “That’s information that NI Water came back [with], because we asked them to provide us with clear evidence that there was going to be an increase in loading.

“They told they were taking into account three years of metering for the water into the building, but those three years included Covid, whenever offices were closed, and also included the time whenever the building was actually vacant, because the council moved out of that into their new building.

“So we asked them to provide us with information based on previous meters back before 2020, and they refused to do so. So we have to take the decision based on the information they provided. Whenever I went through the calculations, they appeared to be incorrect.”

Cllr Kyle Black (DUP, Carntogher DEA) remarked: “Whenever I saw this one originally up for refusal, it didn’t sit well with me, given the lack of housing throughout the district, and if there was an opportunity here to turn what is a disused office building into potentially usable housing stock, it seemed like we should try and do everything to make that happen.

“My original proposal was going to be to defer, but given what we’ve heard with regard to the calculations that have been done, I’d be happy to support the decision [to approve].”

Committee chair, Cllr Mark Robinson (DUP, Clogher Valley), asked committee members: “You have heard it [being] proposed and seconded that we actually go against the recommendation here and grant this permission. Are members happy with that?”

There were no objections and formal approval was consequently granted.

Service director of Planning, Karen Doyle summarised the Planning committee’s position as follows: “The rationale is that we have received information from Northern Ireland Water, we have asked for additional information from them which they have not given to us, we believe the figures that they have given to us have been calculated wrongly.

“Phelim has calculated those figures. In the last three years the property has been vacant, so it’s very hard to [determine], if that office was to be used tomorrow for example, what that load would be. And we’re content, based on the information that we have, that we can move forward with that approval.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter