A Dungannon man who communicates without speech is one of more than 30 adults with learning disabilities taking part in the Belfast Marathon on Sunday (May 4).

Cormac McGrath, who is doing the eight-mile walk, features in a ‘Love Actually’ style video using a series of cards to explain why he participating.

Cormac is supported by Mencap Community Champion Lead Emma Harte, who has worked with him for a number of years and has seen his confidence and communication skills increase dramatically.

She said: “Cormac has shown that with the right support he is more than capable of taking part in all sorts of activities. He goes to the over 18 disco, has modelled at a recent fashion show, is part of the All Stars Drama Group in Dungannon and now is taking on his latest challenge at the Belfast Marathon.

Cormac McGrath, one of more than 30 adults with learning difficulties taking part in Sunday’s Belfast Marathon as part of Mencap’s Healthier Me Campaign. Photo and video provided on behalf of Mencap.

“I asked all of the participants in the eight mile walk to send me quotes or a video on why they are taking part. Cormac was the first person to get back to me and he used cards with words to explain.

"He has a fear of dogs and he began by saying ‘I love walking but I don’t like dogs and my friends from Mencap family have helped me with my fear’.”

Emma has been working with private gyms in Armagh, Belfast, Mid Ulster and Omagh to encourage and increase participation among adults with learning disabilities.

“Cormac attended one of my first gym programmes at Bubba’s Project Gym in Armagh and the owner had never previously worked with someone who uses alternative methods to communicate, but it was a great success.

"He just grew in confidence over the six weeks and proved more than capable. Our aim is to make both the participants and the gym owners feel confident so they can continue classes after the programme has finished,” she said.

Cormac’s mum Fionnuala said that becoming part of a group that support and look after each other has had a profound effect on his communication skills and quality of life.

“The people he is walking with are his friends and they all help each other. If someone is flagging somebody else will make sure they are okay. In fact the whole community has been fantastic.

"He is a very lucky young man that so many people are willing to work with him and give him opportunities. They say it takes a village to raise a child. It takes more than that to raise a person who has a learning disability,” she said.

Last year a group of five Mencap ambassadors ran in the marathon relay, including actor Dr James Martin, who is taking part again in this year.

Karen Gilgunn, Mencap’s senior communications and influencing lead said: “This is the highest number of people with a learning disability to take part in the Belfast Marathon. It has really become a movement as a result of our Healthier Me Campaign, People with a learning disability have seen how this can change their lives and more and more want to get involved.

“This is all about inclusion and making major events in our communities like the Belfast Marathon accessible to anyone who wants to take part.”

