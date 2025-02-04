Dungannon: Gildernew says house fire was 'deeply traumatic' for family and everyone
Sinn Féin’s Colm Gildernew has paid tribute to those who helped rescue a family from Monday night’s house fire in Dungannon.
The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said: “This is a deeply traumatic incident for the family and everyone involved.
“I commend our frontline responders for their swift action in safely evacuating all residents.
“I want to particularly pay tribute to the police officers who risked their lives and entered the home, which was engulfed in flames, to bring this family and others to safety.”