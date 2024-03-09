Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the scene of the fire in the Gorey Road area of Dungannon on Friday night.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “At 21:30hrs on March 8, NIFRS attended a farmyard shed fire in the Gorey Road area of Dungannon.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NIFRS attended a farmyard shed fire in the Gorey Road area of Dungannon. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Fire appliances were mobilised from Dungannon, Pomeroy, Cookstown, Portadown, Omagh and Dungiven. Firefighters used breathing apparatus, water and foam jets to extinguish the fire.