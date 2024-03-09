Dungannon: Investigation launched after pigs die in fire in Co Tyrone farmyard shed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the scene of the fire in the Gorey Road area of Dungannon on Friday night.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
A NIFRS spokesperson said: “At 21:30hrs on March 8, NIFRS attended a farmyard shed fire in the Gorey Road area of Dungannon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Fire appliances were mobilised from Dungannon, Pomeroy, Cookstown, Portadown, Omagh and Dungiven. Firefighters used breathing apparatus, water and foam jets to extinguish the fire.
"Sadly a number of livestock (pigs) died at the incident and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. NIFRS left the scene at 00:31hrs”