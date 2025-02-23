A man has been taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries possibly sustained in an assault in Dungannon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an injured man in the Perry Street area of the town around 12am on Sunday morning.

Officers and other emergency service colleagues attended the scene, and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to what police describe as ‘serious injuries’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “At this stage, we believe that he was assaulted by another man, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an injured man in the Perry Street area of Dungannon around 12am on Sunday, February 23. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"I would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3 of 23/02/25.”

Alternatively, a report online can be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/