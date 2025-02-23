Dungannon: man taken to hospital after sustaining 'serious' injuries
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an injured man in the Perry Street area of the town around 12am on Sunday morning.
Officers and other emergency service colleagues attended the scene, and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to what police describe as ‘serious injuries’.
A police spokesperson said: “At this stage, we believe that he was assaulted by another man, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this.
"I would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3 of 23/02/25.”
Alternatively, a report online can be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
