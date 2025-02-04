Dungannon: officers treated for smoke inhalation after four people rescued from house fire

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Feb 2025, 08:29 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 10:26 BST
A number of police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after responding to a house fire in Dungannon on Monday (February 3) evening.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) also responded to the incident in the Cunninghams Lane area.

In a statement, NIFRS said: “On arrival, crews discovered that four persons had been led to safety from the property by our colleagues in the PSNI.

Emergency services responded to the incident. Image: NIFRS

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus and using firefighting jets, extinguished a fire at the property and rendered first aid. The four persons were left in the care of NIAS.

“Several police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The road was closed for a period but reopened later on Monday evening.

