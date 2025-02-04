A number of police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after responding to a house fire in Dungannon on Monday (February 3) evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) also responded to the incident in the Cunninghams Lane area.

In a statement, NIFRS said: “On arrival, crews discovered that four persons had been led to safety from the property by our colleagues in the PSNI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services responded to the incident. Image: NIFRS

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus and using firefighting jets, extinguished a fire at the property and rendered first aid. The four persons were left in the care of NIAS.

“Several police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The road was closed for a period but reopened later on Monday evening.