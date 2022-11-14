The colourful mural was completed by mother and daughter team, Pat and Elizabeth England. Pat, a Mid Ulster District Council employee, was the driving force behind the project, and was assisted in the design and production of the mural by Elizabeth.

Pat explained: “I had wanted to do something to brighten up the area within the park which had started to look a little worn, and was supported by the council to create the new mural along with my daughter, as we’re both qualified in art and design.

"Our inspiration were the ancient trees and natural flowers and fauna, which together with the wild animals and insects that live in the wood. These are the subjects that I come across daily during my working day and has provided us with plenty of subject matter.”

Mother and daughter team, Pat and Elizabeth England, who have completed a colourful new mural to brighten up a dark corner of Dungannon Park.

Elizabeth added: “We very much wanted to connect the local community and place to the mural, hence the inclusion of the plants and animals that can be found close by. We began the mural in May and completed just last month, just before the winter weather sets in. It’s not the first time that I’ve completed a mural but the scale and challenge was a great opportunity to stretch myself and see exactly what we could achieve together. I hope people continue to enjoy the mural, and we are hatching plans for more work on site, so watch this space!”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry commended the work. "Pat and Elizabeth are an inspiration to us all as they tackled this project with enthusiasm, often giving of their own time to complete this beautiful mural. Colourful murals that connect with the place they are in bring great positivity to the area. Not only does this mural make the building much nicer to look at, but it also encourages people to respect and protect the environment in which it is situated. Well done to everyone for their imagination and commitment to this project,” she said.

Advertisement

Dungannon Park, a 70-acre oasis centred round an idyllic stream-fed lake only one mile from Dungannon town centre, is open from 8.30am – 5.30pm (November to February).