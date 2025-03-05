Police have confirmed an 18-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon, on Tuesday (March 4) evening.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm, that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision. Photo: Pacemaker (archive image)

“The Coalisland Road remains closed at this time.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference CW 1775 – 04/03/25.