Dungannon road tragedy claims life of man (18)

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Mar 2025, 08:25 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 08:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have confirmed an 18-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon, on Tuesday (March 4) evening.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm, that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision. Photo: Pacemaker (archive image)Emergency services attended the scene of the collision. Photo: Pacemaker (archive image)
Emergency services attended the scene of the collision. Photo: Pacemaker (archive image)

“The Coalisland Road remains closed at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference CW 1775 – 04/03/25.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice